FElix Götze, brother of the former World Cup winning goalscorer Mario, reacted with disbelief to the events in his club Rot-Weiss Essen's third division game at Dynamo Dresden (2:2). “Yesterday I cried for the first time in my football career. Not because of the pain, but because it was humiliating to be insulted, spit on and thrown at with a bleeding face and in shock. There are limits and unfortunately they were exceeded yesterday,” Götze wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher on Saturday with a bleeding laceration. He was then bid farewell with shouts of “goodbye” from the Dynamo fan block. The paramedics also had to protect him from projectiles from the curve with umbrellas.

“I love this sport and I appreciate all the fans, because without you football wouldn’t be what it is,” Götze continued: “But, despite all the emotions, certain boundaries simply cannot be exceeded – unfortunately that was the case yesterday . There is a person in every jersey that is worn down on the pitch!” Götze was injured during a rescue operation shortly before the end. He collided with Jakob Lemmer from Dresden and was then carried off the pitch.

Götze and Lemmer collide

Dresden is stagnating in the fight for promotion in the third league. Cedric Harenbrock (7th minute) and Thomas Eisfeld (35th) gave the guests the lead twice. Tom Zimmerschied (11th/47th) equalized the score. The game in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium was watched by 30,387 spectators.







After the 1-2 defeat against Aue, Dresden coach Markus beginning changed the starting eleven to three positions. Kevin Ehlers, Ahmed Arslan and Dennis Borkowski started for Lars Bünning, Luca Herrmann and Lemmer. These changes were immediately noticeable in the offensive game.

Dynamo played spectacularly in the first half. Only the outstanding guest keeper Jakob Golz ensured an open game with a handful of brilliant saves. Harenbrock and Eisfeld punished the defensively sleepy home team, who at least managed to get back in touch through Zimmerschied.

It was also the best Dresden player who equalized immediately after the break. Afterwards only the black and yellow played. Goalkeeper Golz and his defense team prevented Dresden from scoring the winning goal several times with their combined efforts.

In injury time, Paul Will (90+2) hit the crossbar with his head. The rebounding ball was cleared by Essen's Felix Götze, who collided heavily with substitute Lemmer and had to be carried off the pitch with his head covered in blood.