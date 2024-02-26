A very serious road accident occurred yesterday evening, Sunday 25 February in the province of Brindisi. Unfortunately two young engaged men called Matteo Buccoliero and Matilde Chionna, aged 20 and 17, died practically instantly. A third person is serious.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand what happened and above all any possible consequences responsibility by the two motorists. Furthermore, the disappearance of these two boys has caused great pain and despair in the community.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on Sunday evening February 25th. Precisely along the Mesagne-Torre Santa Susanna provincial road, which is located in the province of Toasts. The two boys, he from the province of Taranto, while she from the province of Brindisi, had just gone to play a game of volleyball and they were returning to their homes.

Matteo and Matilde were on board the Fiat Grande Punto and the 20-year-old was driving. When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, they were collided head-on with a BMW, led by another 32 year old boy. After the collision, the Punto crumpled and ended up in an accident olive grove which runs along the road.

The heartbreaking deaths of Matteo Buccolieri and Matilde Chioma after the clash

Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was truly desperate. This is why they asked for timely delivery intervention both health workers and law enforcement. Everyone arrived on site within minutes. The officers also asked for the help of the Fire Brigade to free the wounded from the sheets.

However, when they entrusted Matteo and Matilde to the doctors, he was no longer there for them nothing to do. Unfortunately, the two boys died instantly and all they could do was witness their heartbreaking moments deaths.

The 32-year-old who was driving the other car also appeared to be in serious condition. For this reason they promptly admitted him to the local hospital, to subject him to all the tests care of the case. To allow all the rescue operations, they also had to close the road section to traffic for several hours. Furthermore, at the moment, the causes that led to the clash have not yet been made known, we only know that it was a front. The 20-year-old was the son of the prosecutor in the Sarah Scazzi crime.