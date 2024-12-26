Demands “serenity” so that discord does not “prevent the authentic pulse of the citizens from being heard” Remember that the responsibility of public institutions and administrations is to work for the common good



12/26/2024



Updated at 04:48h.





The King returned last Tuesday night to the Royal Palace of Madrid to mark the beginning of a new decade in his reign from the Hall of Columns – the meeting point for numerous receptions with citizens at his official residence. And it…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only