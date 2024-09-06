Model Anastasia Reshetova explained her refusal of makeup and outfits by saving time

Russian model Anastasia Reshetova explained her refusal to wear makeup and bright clothes. The corresponding post appeared on her Telegram-channel.

The ex-lover of rapper Timati said that she has stopped doing her hair, makeup and choosing clothes every day because she saves time. According to the model, she does sports five days a week, so it is more convenient for her to go out in sportswear.

“I exercise either every day or every other day. My schedule includes strength training two or three times, tennis two or three times, and stretching once a week. And it’s convenient for me to be in a sporty outfit right away, so I can do everything that’s planned on the schedule. I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered how much time I save when I don’t pack, don’t put on makeup, and don’t think about what to wear,” Reshetova said.

In August, Reshetova went out without makeup and hairdo amid rumors of an affair with her husband Alsu. For her public appearance, the model chose a black outfit consisting of a midi-length dress and a cardigan over it. In addition, the star wore flip-flops in the same color.