Felipe Melo talks about the cases of sexual abuse of Dani Alves and Robinho: 'If they had done it with my daughter…'

Cases of Robinho and Dani Alves have been the subject of debate in Brazil and several countries around the world, both Brazilian players were convicted of cases of sexual abuse against two women in nightclubs.

Alves40 years old, was sentenced to four and a half years after being found guilty of sexual abuse against a young woman in the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, upon his arrival at his home after being released provisionally. Photo:EFE Share

Although the sentence had to be served in prison, his defense managed to get the former player of the Barcelona to pay a bail of one million euros to fulfill the time he had left to pay in his luxurious mansion in Barcelona.

The situation of Robinho It is different, in 2017, the Italian justice system sentenced him to nine years in prison for a case of group sexual abuse against a woman of Albanian origin in a Milan nightclub in 2013.

The player remained free for several years and continued with his sports career without complications, until a few days ago a court of Brazil He ordered him to pay his sentence in a prison in his native country, since Brazilian justice prohibits the extradition of its citizens.

Robinho and Dani Alves. Photo:EFE Share

The three-time champion spoke about these two cases. Copa Libertadores, Felipe Melo