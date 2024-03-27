Wednesday, March 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | The government's promise to plug the pipes failed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | The government's promise to plug the pipes failed

If the government's most important climate action, i.e. plugging the pipes, does not succeed in its promised form, the question arises as to what will be left of the government's climate policy.

Qall experts seem to agree: technical sinks and natural sinks are not alternatives to each other. Technical sinks and other climate measures are not mutually exclusive. Both are needed. Everything is needed.

So it is not a bad idea at all that the country's government wants to promote technical sinks. In the government, technical sinks are called “pipe plugging”.

#Editorial #government39s #promise #plug #pipes #failed

See also  Health - What are PFAS (the "forever chemicals") and why are they harmful to health?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Cybersecurity” warns against fraudulent online fundraising campaigns

“Cybersecurity” warns against fraudulent online fundraising campaigns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result