The bad moment of South American football in the Club World Cup was extended for another year, with the defeat of the Copa Libertadores champion, Fluminense, in the final of the 2023 edition: A resounding 4-0 gave Manchester City the title.

Fluminense was the victim of its own mistakes and the facilities it gave to an opponent who soon squandered the South American representative's chances.

And since Corinthians was able to beat Chelsea in the 2012 edition, no other Conmebol club has been able to impose its law and win the trophy that underlines the most powerful in the world.

It was a special blow for Marcelo. The former Real Madrid player was key in the development of the final. A mistake of his marked the duel. He scored the first English goal, signed by Julián Álvarez, established as the leader of the European team.

The international with the albiceleste, author of a double, which opened and closed the scoring, scored the fastest goal in a club World Cup match, at 38 seconds. Furthermore, he has scored in six European competitions in the same year. Something unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Fluminense coach, Fernando Diniz, recognized the rival's superiority and highlighted what his team had done. “The team was Fluminense from the beginning to the end of the year. We faced the best team in the world in the last five years, with a lot of ability to finish,” said the coach.

Felipe Melo came to blows with Kyle Walker

The one who behaved very badly after the defeat, as has been customary on several occasions, was the captain of Fluminense, the experienced Felipe Melo, 40 years old, who had a fifth-class farewell in this edition of the tournament.

Melo, once the referee ended the match, without giving even a minute of replacement, got into a strong fight with Kyle Walker. Colleagues of both players ended up separating them to prevent the dispute from escalating.

“Did you see how they were when they arrived? LAUGHING AND munching gum, THINKING THEY HAD WON. “Damn!” Melo said, annoyed, criticizing the attitude of his rivals before the match. The result of the match left him without arguments.

