The former president Felipe González has predicted that the Chavista leader Nicolás Maduro will end up like the deposed Syrian president, Bashar al Assaddespite having assumed the Presidency of Venezuela after carrying out “a coup d’état”, he stated this Friday in an interview.

“This man is not only a tyrant who has carried out a coup d’état, but he is actually the architect of a ‘robolution’does not represent anyone, less and less, and is increasingly closer to what has happened to the (former president) of Syria“he stated.

In your opinion “the regime is over“. “How long will this liquidation process last? It is unpredictable, but it is settled; There is not the slightest doubt,” he points out. The former socialist president believes that Maduro has assumed “what he is, a coward who carries out a coup d’état, who steals popular sovereignty and remains in power based on bayonets” and that He has done it “almost with nocturnality and treachery.”

The leader of Chavismo was sworn in this Friday as the president of Venezuela for the period 2025-2031, by the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), controlled by the ruling party, despite the fact that the majority opposition claims that opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia He was the winner of last July’s elections.

Felipe González has demanded that the international community, especially the European Union (EU), clearly recognize that Edmundo González was the winner of those elections. Not doing so, he claims, is a “cowardly” gesturesince the world lives today immersed in a context of “dramatic regression” against which “we must react.”

González has called on the Government of Pedro Sánchez to lead European political efforts to seek “the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela.” “At the head of Spain there is a Government and that Government you have to make the decision to ask the European Council to take all decisions that lead to the recovery of freedom and sovereignty of the Venezuelan people,” he declared.

A position that, in his opinion, should include the recognition of González as president-elect, a position that countries such as the United States have taken. González has also asked all political forces in Spain “to do not make a Spanish political problem of a challenge as serious as the recovery of freedoms in Venezuela, which is a problem for Venezuelans.