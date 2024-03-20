Veteran from participation in the Sanremo Festival 2024 with Masterpiece, The flight was a guest of Cattelan is here tonight. Between laughter and denials, the three tenors gave the audience present in the studio and the viewers an interview full of surprises. With the presenter's characteristic irreverent style, they decided to lend themselves to the game and also provided some hilarious moments.

There were many topics to discuss, especially following the speculation about the desire to divide the streets, which emerged after a live radio spat.

Il Volo and the strange habit during concerts

At the beginning of the chat, Piero Barone broke the ice, taking everyone by surprise, confessing a curious pre-concert ritual. The group, in fact, always asks for cat sand in the quickchange. Anyone who sings for two hours will have to pee, Piero joked. While another sings, they fill the need in the cat litter.

Therefore, the host addressed the topic of the possible breakup of the musical trio, which has been much talked about in recent times. Risen to notoriety as a single entity, since the days of I leave you a song, having to say goodbye to them would leave a huge void for the fans. Who can breathe a sigh of relief.

Firmly, The flight he dismissed the news as a simple rumor. According to Gianluca Ginoble, people need gossip. He feels everything was exploited, then they didn't immediately deny it and this further contributed to the gossip spreading. At that point, Ignazio Boschetto also intervened, inviting supporters to stay tuned, as they several projects in the pipeline. They can't wait to get back on stage and excite their followers.

The interview ended with a spectacular performance of Il canto, the song with which The flight he represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest.