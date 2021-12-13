Entirely revamped, the 60th Fair of Providence will open on the 16th, in Pavilion 4 of Riocentro, where it will remain open to the public until the 19th of this month. Among the novelties, the fair will have a space called Providência Market, which will feature the participation of small entrepreneurs who will show the public their artisan production.

Created by Dom Helder Câmara in 1961, Feira da Providência is one of the pioneering philanthropic projects in the country. In all these years, the event has continued to be one of Banco da Providência’s main sources of income, which develops professional training and income generation projects for thousands of people in 30 communities in Rio de Janeiro. Tickets are now on sale on the event’s official website, with prices ranging from R$30 to full and R$15 to half-price.

Feira da Providência is promoted by the government of Rio de Janeiro, through the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, with the support of the State Law for the Incentive of Culture, and carried out by V3A, Banco da Providência and GL Events. The original proposal of taking the public on a cultural trip through states and countries, through gastronomy, handicraft, folklore and traditions, remains the same, but now allied to the transformation into a festival of diverse experiences, with a program that includes concerts, presentations, artistic interventions, games, entertainment for children, thematic lectures, among other attractions.

multicultural

“More than a fair for cariocas to do their end-of-the-year shopping, we evolved into a multicultural festival of diverse experiences. A space to spend an entire day exploring, discovering new things and having fun and, in addition, doing good for many people. Providência is a cultural as well as a philanthropic festival, which leaves a profound legacy of social transformation”, said Felipe Nogueira, from V3A.

The space will be divided into two sectors: Brazil and the World. The Brazil Sector will be composed of national exhibitors from the South, Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and North regions, in addition to an area formed by artisan exhibitors, valuing local production and small producers. The World Sector will be formed by international exhibitors, grouped by America, Europe, Asia and Africa. In this international sector, Cariocas will find a wing entirely dedicated to Christmas, with booths dedicated exclusively to Christmas items.

The public will also have samba and percussion, judo and krav maga workshops, a Diversity Seminar, promoted by the Augusto Motta University Center (Unisuam), and a lecture on emotional intelligence, capoeira presentations and the religious walk, street art stations with juggler, clown, break dance and magician, presentation of Brazilian rhythms, international rhythms, among other attractions.

At Praça do Povo, located in the center of the pavilion, which will be the main gathering place for the public, there will be performances, presentations and learning workshops that reflect the spirit of Brazilianness and its regionalism. The Square is the starting point to explore the rest of the event.

attractions

The fair also gains a stage, named “Dom Hélder Câmara”, in honor of the creator of the event. There, more than ten attractions will be performed per day, among them the Revelação Group, the gospel singer Kleber Lucas, the Banda Mahi, the Circônica Orchestra, the Bom Gosto Group, Marquinhos de Oswaldo Cruz. There will also be the exhibition Providência 60 anos, with a display of 60 historical posters from each edition of the event since 1961, made by cartoonist and writer Ziraldo, who turns 90 in 2022.

Maintaining sanitary safety protocols, this year’s edition is expected to receive 30,000 people during the four days of the fair. In more than 20 thousand square meters, more than 100 exhibitors and thematic spaces from different regions of Brazil and the world will be gathered. In 2019, the fair received representatives from 20 countries and more than ten states, including all Brazilian regions. Last year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, there was no such event.

The superintendent of Feira da Providência, Clarice Linhares, believes that the event’s growth can contribute to the entity’s social work. “Feira da Providência, in addition to being responsible for a fundamental portion of the budget revenue of our social projects, has enormous affective value for everyone who has participated in the 59 editions held so far, which is why we strived hard to find the right partner for us. follow in this new moment. We are very excited about this partnership with V3A, which brings together new ideas and great expertise in hosting major events. And may the next 60 years of this beautiful trajectory come,” said Clarice.

