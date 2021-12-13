One of the most anticipated days of the year by the Spanish is undoubtedly the Christmas Draw, which takes place every December 22. The tickets for the 2021 edition can be purchased from July 8, although there are some that are already running out even though we are still in September.

The dates indicated by major events attract buyers of tickets. This situation has occurred with two of the numbers related to the coronavirus: the 14320, date on which the alarm state started, or 09521, day on which said situation ended, they can no longer be achieved.

Search methods

In relation to vaccines, There are no numbers for 27120, the day of the first inoculation in Spain, nor for 30420, the date of the agreement between AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for the development and global distribution of your vaccine.

When choosing a number for the Christmas draw there are two methods: at the 11,000 points of sale of the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado commercial network or from the search engine available on the official portal of the Spanish operator.

Like last year, they will be put into circulation 172 million tenths. 172 series of 100,000 numbers each are issued, reaching 3,440 million euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes. That is to say, 2.408 million euros will be put at stake.

Awards

The amount of each tenth is still the same as always: 20 euros. The first prize, also known as “el Gordo”, will be endowed with 400,000 euros to the tenth, the second of 125,000 euros and the third of 50,000 euros.