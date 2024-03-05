Santa Ragione announced that Mediterranean Hell And available also for console , i.e. for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series For those who don't know it, it is an Italian visual novel set in Puglia. It tells of a group of kids who meet again after the pandemic and decide to spend a few days of vacation together. Each of them carries with them the weight of what they experienced during the confinement period, which will emerge in a disruptive way under the pressure of a mysterious character.

An all-Italian hell

The official trailer offers us some game sequences, showing us the style between the dreamlike and the hallucinated.

In the review of the PC version of Mediterranea Inferno we wrote that “it is a successful work with great expressive power, in which one lets oneself go with pleasure, following the events of the three main characters,” adding that “There is relevance, c 'It's politics, there's vision of art, there's psychology.”

In short, we are talking about a particular title, which you will like if you appreciate good narrative and original settings.