For almost an hour and 45 minutes, the leader of the PP has placed special emphasis on his refusal to amnesty or on criticizing Sánchez, but he has also left key ideas on the economy or gender violence. These have been 20 of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s most notable phrases from the stands:

– «The amnesty or any equivalent or analogous formula is an appropriate instrument to overcome the Catalan conflict. Likewise, this conflict will not be definitively resolved if we do not contemplate the right of the people of Catalonia to decide, through a referendum or “any equivalent or analogous formula.” This would be enough, right? Well no.

– «No end, not even the Presidency of the Government, justifies the means. That’s why, where others have already gone, and seem willing to go, I don’t. “I do not go through any hoops that are imposed on me against the general interest, to be president of the Government.”

– «I have the votes within my reach to be president of the Government. But I do not accept paying the price they ask me to be one. This same answer is the one that Suárez, González, Aznar, Rajoy and even, if I hurry, even Zapatero would have given at the time, as he did with the Ibarretxe Plan »

– «We must strengthen the instruments to protect the dignity of the State by incorporating a crime of constitutional disloyalty into the Penal Code, as occurs in all the countries around us. And once again punishing the crime of embezzlement according to its severity.

– «It is a great fallacy that the investiture of the next president of the Government of Spain must inevitably involve accepting all the independence demands. The Spaniards did not vote that they were decisive by granting them only 5.5% of the votes.

– «Politics cannot normalize systematic deception. We must recover the value that the word dad has and also the value of words. “I am never going to disguise as changes of opinion what are simply continuous lies that people do not deserve.”

– «No one has to explain to me that there are different ideological and territorial sensitivities. Nobody has to explain to me that there are several languages ​​because I have two and I value all the languages ​​of Spain. But, with equal clarity, I say: I am tired of labels of good and bad Spanish, good and bad Galician, good and bad Catalan.

– «I ask for your trust so that we can jointly promote six State Pacts: 1Institutional. 2. For the Economy. 3. For Families. 4. For the Welfare State. 5. The Water Pact. 6. And a Territorial Pact»

– «I do not agree that judges are called fachas con toga for applying a poorly made law. Even less so that this is done by the Government of the Nation. I do not share accusations against magistrates. I do not understand that laws are promoted to annul judicial sentences in this way. I do not accept that ministers and senior officials are appointed to the Constitutional Court, which calls into question its autonomy. And, of course, I don’t want to control Justice.

– «We have an exorbitant public debt. “It is irresponsible because it makes us very vulnerable in the European context of recovery of fiscal rules.”

– «The duty of a responsible Government is to accompany investors. Don’t harass them. Don’t scare them away. What is happening. Overall, investment is 1.8% below that of four years ago. In the vast majority of countries in the Union it rose. What could you expect? Insult them and make them turn the other cheek?

– “Legal security. This is how we are going to achieve much more for the economy and for employment, not sowing uncertainty and promoting discredit against anyone who intends to invest in our country.

– «Property squatters do not stop increasing. And you cannot be indolent in the face of this. You cannot boast of social commitment and then ignore situations. It is unacceptable. “We must change the law to vacate within 24 hours.”

– «I am not going to waste a second discussing climate change, no matter how many efforts any of you make. I propose to confront this issue with the evidence that science provides us. With the instruments that technology offers at all times. «Ecological transition yes. Activist dictatorship in no case»

– «I do not agree with using the General State Budgets to satisfy particular demands contrary to equality; o Use co-official languages ​​for lack of communication between Spaniards. I don’t think he’s more Galician, more Basque or more Catalan by wearing a earpiece.

– «I am a trustworthy president. I will never say yes to everything, but I have no doubt that Catalonia and the Basque Country could use a President of the Government who is not going to deceive his citizens. Because what makes you think that everything that is used today to satisfy your demands will not be used against you when you no longer need them?

– «The independence movement, despite having fewer votes, claims the greatest influence in history, because we constitutionalists have been more disunited than ever»

– «It is regrettable that the Socialist Party has come to all this. And that it also does so by overcoming previously insurmountable barriers. How to accuse anyone who departs from the supposed official line of coup plotting. Or cornering and even purging dissenting socialists for simply remembering what everyone said two months ago.

– «Sexist violence does not stop growing because there is not a sufficient response and because the situation is also worsening with a Law that reduces the sentence of more than 1,205 aggressors and puts more than 121 on the street. So far this year, 49 women have been murdered and 48 have been orphaned.

– «The policy that is based on the Law, that addresses real problems, that listens and that shares. Politics that tells the truth. “The one that does not hide reality, but rather faces it and manages it.”