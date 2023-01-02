The PP plans to start 2023, an electoral year, with a great act in Zaragoza in which the regional candidates will be proclaimed in the elections on May 28, including the president of the Autonomous Community and the party in the Region of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras.

There was no doubt that the head of the Executive would be the head of the popular list for the Assembly, since he already had the firm support of the Genoa national leadership to be re-elected as president of the regional PP at the congress held last July. The PP statutes state that the president of the party in the territory is also the electoral candidate, unless he resigns and proposes another person. In the specific case of López Miras, moreover, the term limitation slab was removed a long time ago, after the modification of the president’s law carried out by the Assembly in this legislature, which eliminated the article that made it impossible for him to face a third investiture.

The celebration of the first major pre-election act in Zaragoza was announced by the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at the last meeting of the National Board of Directors, which López Miras did not attend because it coincided with the arrival of the AVE in Murcia. Núñez Feijóo harangued the regional and local leaders of the PP to defeat “the representatives of sanchismo” in the autonomous communities at the polls.

Genoa assumes that it will retain the Executive in the Region of Murcia after the elections, which it has held since 1995, and even has prospects of being able to govern alone with a resounding majority of Fernando López Miras. The latest surveys published by Cemop place the PP in the 20 deputies in the Regional Assembly, still 3 of the absolute majority. In other parties they assure that there are different polls in which the result of Vox would be much higher than what the organ of the University of Murcia predicts, around 10 deputies for 18 of the popular, 15 of the PSOE and 2 of the United Can we.

The ratification of the candidacy of Fernando López Miras for the presidency of the Community corresponds to the National Electoral Committee, which also has the powers to designate the head of the list to the capital of the Region. The candidate in Murcia will be José Ballesta, as was announced on December 14 at the traditional Christmas dinner of the PP in the municipality of Murcia.

In the latter case, the national Popular Party is also preparing an Intermunicipal in Valencia that will serve as a coming-out for the mayoral candidates of the main cities, which will be held at the beginning of next February.

Regional Challengers



On the other hand, the Regional Electoral Committee, chaired by the councilor Marcos Ortuño, is the one that has delegations to ratify the candidates in the 44 municipalities of the Region -all, with the exception of Murcia- for the local elections on May 28.

Specifically, Víctor Martínez (Santomera), Ángel Pablo Cano (Blanca), Fulgencio Gil (Lorca), Severa González (Jumilla), Eva Reverte (Águilas), José Miguel Luengo (San Javier), Remedios Lajara (Yecla) have already been confirmed. ), Joaquín Buendía (Sewer) and José Francisco García (Caravaca de la Cruz).

One of the novelties with respect to 2019 will take place in Torre Pacheco, where the PP is committed to Pedro Ángel Roca, known in the town for having worked for 39 years in the financial sector. In addition, he is the father of a stoner actor with whom he shares a name.

One of the great unknowns is in Cieza. The party is experiencing a recomposition process in the municipality led by the deputy Miriam Guardiola, who chairs the manager that was established after the resignation of Manuel Egea.