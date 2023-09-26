Important

Plenary order

Once Feijóo’s intervention is over, the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, will suspend the session, which will resume with the intervention of the representatives of the parliamentary groups, in order from highest to lowest for a maximum of 30 minutes. The order of intervention will be as follows: PSOE, Vox, Sumar, ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV, Grupo Mixto BNG, CC, UPN and PP. Feijóo may respond to them one by one or in groups. The second intervention of the parliamentary groups will be, in accordance with the regulatory times, 10 minutes.