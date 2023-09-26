Reader’s Opinion | Health care purchasing services enable hassle-free financing

The system needs to be dismantled by legislation as a matter of urgency, because funding eats away at the foundation of public healthcare.

Pseudonym A highly educated health care professional wrote about how much health care is financed by purchasing services (HS Opinion 22.9.). The example was from occupational health care, but there is purchasing service activity in almost every specialty. It’s not easy to write about it under your own name, but I’m going to do it myself. I couldn’t agree more with the author.

I am graduated as a doctor in 1990 and I have seen the time when we had doctor unemployment at a time when there were 16,000 doctors of working age. Now there are ten thousand more, but it still seems that there are not enough doctors. Of course, there can’t be enough doctors if one week’s work per month is enough for the growing number. If every doctor of working age in Finland did, say, 80 percent of the work, there would never have been a shortage of doctors.

Purchase service doctor activity, which is also called consulting activity, is something that is little talked about in public. The media draws much more attention to Kela reimbursements for regular private receptions, which are however quite minor compared to shopping services. In private practices, the doctor’s visit is paid for most of the patient’s or the insurance company’s pocket, but in purchase services, the financing is done directly from our tax money.

The most blatant examples were the contribution of three ophthalmologists produced by a health service company at a monthly price of 315,000 euros in the South Karelia Central Hospital, also brought up by the author of the pseudonym. Everyone can then think about how much health service companies support public healthcare. However, these companies are happy to advertise this role.

In this connection, of course, you have to remember that the majority of doctors do official work or something similar, and purchasing services concern a very small number of doctors. It should also be remembered that purchasing service doctors are not bad doctors, but rather clinicians who are especially skilled in specialized medical care. The fault is not in the individuals, but in a severely flawed system that enables reckless financing.

The need for hospitals and health centers to acquire medical workforce as purchase services arises from a shortage of doctors. However, the shortage is strongly regional. In specialized healthcare, which I myself represent, the doctors who offer purchase services are mainly employed in large hospitals, and at least in some specialties there are a large number of doctors in them. Otherwise, getting extra days off for gigs in smaller hospitals wouldn’t even be possible.

“ Funding eats away at the foundation of public healthcare.

Our profession inside, a situation has arisen very much reminiscent of the medieval räls, where a certain group of doctors from specialized fields can visit smaller hospitals – with their taxes – to collect their taxes belonging to the räls. At the same time, in these same smaller hospitals, on-call doctors work long days amidst a shortage of doctors. The situation is morally and ethically intolerable. It is also blatantly unequal within our profession, which has not been addressed, for example, by our trade union.

With shopping service financing, we have lost morals and honor, which have been replaced by greed. The system needs to be dismantled by legislation as a matter of urgency, because funding eats away at the foundation of public healthcare. But above all, it is, as the author of the nickname also pointed out, sick in every way and ethically unsustainable.

Heikki Laine

specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care, Mikkeli

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.