Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:41 p.m.



Updated 12:56 p.m.

In the middle of a police investigation into the alleged plots orchestrated in Melilla and Mojácar to buy votes, Alberto Núñez Feijóo launched a message of confidence in the electoral system on Thursday to request that they go to vote en masse on Sunday, and demand that the PSOE act . Thus, the leader of the PP called on Pedro Sánchez to break his government agreement with the Coalition for Melilla and assess the withdrawal of his list in Mojácar for 28-M. “We are facing very serious cases that disgust us as Spaniards and as democrats,” he said at an event in Valencia.

After showing his “confidence” in the democratic and electoral system, Feijóo had an impact on demanding “maximum responsibility” from the parties that are behind these frauds. For this reason, he asked the Socialists to break with CpM now and to commit, as the PP has done, to “never agree with them again” after the investigation into buying votes. He also demanded that the PSOE “review the list of his party in Mojácar and see if it is appropriate or not to go ahead with this list.”

But, 24 hours after the electoral campaign closes, the leader of the popular, above all, expressed his confidence “in the Spanish democratic system and in the Spanish electoral system” that they have, he said, “all the guarantees ». Even so, he raised the need to review “in the coming weeks” the procedure for voting by mail to give it more guarantee and extend the request for identification as has been done in Melilla in all the elections.