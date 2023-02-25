The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in an act of the Galician PP. / PS

Alberto Núñez Feijóo raises his tone against Pedro Sánchez and assures that he does not need to insult him by doing so “and his own ministers.” The leader of the PP affirms that the president of the PSOE presides over “a government of collision, disunited, frayed, outdated and immersed in a permanent crisis.”

“We need a united government,” Feijóo pointed out, “and what is news in the government of Spain are always its troubles. No matter what happens during the week, trouble in the government is guaranteed, every day, and sometimes in the morning and in the afternoon.

The senator has also called for an end to said Executive and the first step, he has assured, is the next municipal elections on May 28. The former Galician president has insisted on the need for a government focused on solving problems and not creating them» -as Sánchez maintains.

The popular leader has tried to deepen the gap between PSOE and UP on account of issues such as the war in Ukraine or the ‘only yes is yes’ law. For this reason, the question has been asked “how is Europe going to be presided over by someone who is not capable of organizing their government to defend Europe and how is someone going to preside over Europe and answer to all European women who is not capable of making legislation that protects Spanish women.

Feijóo participated in the presentation of the 313 candidates of the PP of Galicia to such electoral appointment and he did it on the stage where, a year ago, he took the first step to preside over the popular and put an end to the schism that had originated from the war between the former president of the party, Pablo Casado, and the Madrid leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso.