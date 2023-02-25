FC Barcelona has been without a weighty right-back for several years that can provide solutions both in attack and defense. That is why this season, Xavi has had to bet on the adaptation of Jules Koundé in said area of the field, and although the Frenchman has performed well, the reality is that the coaching staff had him in their initial plans as a central defender alongside Ronald Araujo and not as a defender on the right.
That being the case, it is known that the Catalans are on the hunt for a right-back for the summer market and the name that the club liked the most was Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman is uncomfortable inside Bayern Munich and was looking to force him out, however everything has changed. A few days ago, 90min informed us that the relationship between Nagelsmann and the 2018 world champion has improved remarkably and it is the German coach himself who confirms this version and ensures that he has Pavard in the future.
Julien assured that there is not a bad relationship with the defender and made it clear that his wish is for the footballer to continue in the German squad, because for the coach the Frenchman is a starting piece and he has shown this in the most recent games. Today, Benjamin’s agent and Bayern Munich are about to reach an agreement to renew, something that will lead the Catalans to start evaluating other options within the market.
