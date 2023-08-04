Ceuta has become the new battlefield for socialists and popular. Ferraz’s veto of a grand pact in the autonomous city between the PP and PSOE for an unprecedented coalition government has slipped into the midst of national contacts in search of support for a possible investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

In the leadership of the PSOE they insist that any approach to Feijóo’s PP is impossible as long as it continues “installed in lies and insults.” In Genoa, however, they are convinced that the boycott of the negotiations that were going to give birth to an Executive with the presidency of the popular Juan Vivas and councils in the hands of Socialists is only part of Ferraz’s strategy of trying to isolate by any means Alberto Núñez Feijóo, even if this means jeopardizing an agreement on a matter of State such as governability in a territory as sensitive as the North African city.

Feijóo himself this Friday directly accused the acting President of the Government of having pulled the strings to stop this great pact when, according to all the sources consulted by this newspaper, only a few details were missing to incorporate the Executive into the PSOE and other local forces such as the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship (MDyC) . “Pedro Sánchez blocks an agreement for the stability of Ceuta,” the popular leader denounced via Twitter (X), who remarked that his formation is a “State party”, whose duty is to “strengthen social cohesion and to protect citizens”, in the face of Sánchez’s “interest” “in staying in power”.

Through social networks, Feijóo wanted to make it clear that the leadership of the PP has always been aware of Vivas’ movements in search of that great multicolored government. The leader of the popular called Vivas a “statesman” and promised him all his support and that of the party.

“Unparalleled threat”



Juan Vivas himself insisted this Friday that the pact, contrary to Ferraz’s version, was very advanced. “A State agreement”, since Ceuta “is subject to a threat risk unparalleled in Spain, except for Melilla”, referring to episodes such as the assault of more than 12,000 immigrants on the city in May 2021.

«The PSOE told us that it wanted to reach an agreement through a coalition government. It had not been closed, but we were in talks”, but “surprisingly and unjustifiably, on Thursday we received the news that the national leadership of the PSOE was vetoing any agreement with the PP and without any type of argument, which is more painful for me. », denounced the president of the Assembly, at the same time that he denounced that the socialist leadership in Madrid has vetoed the agreement to feed the thesis that Feijóo’s party only has the capacity to agree with Vox.

“There is an incomprehensible and unjustified blocking position on the part of the national leadership of the PSOE,” added Juan Vivas, who revealed that in the last few hours he had spoken with the PSOE leader in Ceuta, Juan Gutiérrez, and that after their conversation he took out the “impression” that he “had received an order from the national leadership of the party.” Just a few days ago it was Gutiérrez himself, who on Thursday signed the official PSOE statement categorically denying any approach to the PP, who publicly declared that “the PSOE is not going to give specific support. We are going to work from within and we are going to form a coalition government.

The frustrated pact was based on the good harmony between the popular and socialists in the North African city, to the point that the latter during the last legislature had supported the budgets of Vivas and other important initiatives of the popular Executive.

The draft of the pact, as this newspaper has learned, contemplated the transfer of important ministries to the Socialists, such as Health or Urban Participation.

In the last elections in May, the PP won the elections, but without an absolute majority. Those of Vivas obtained 9 of the 25 seats in contention, followed by the PSOE with 6, Vox with 5, Movement for Dignity and Citizenship (MDyC) with 3, and Ceuta Ya! with 2.

The idea of ​​the popular, who with the sole support of the PSOE would have already had a majority in the chamber, was also to unite MDyC to this government pact. The PP only excluded Vox from that great coalition to lead the city.