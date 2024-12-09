The announcement by Carles Puigdemont, who asked Pedro Sánchez to submit a question of confidence after a long year in office, caught Alberto Núñez Feijóo in Barcelona, ​​from where he pointed out that “two avenues are now open to the President of the Government: via more concessions to separatism or the end of the legislature. We understand that the logical thing would be the second, to consult the Spaniards and let it be what they want. “The president of the PP received the news in the middle of a visit to the Catalan company ISDIN, a pharmaceutical company focused on research against skin cancer. , after which he took the opportunity to express his opinion regarding the fugitive’s announcement. «Agreeing with a person who is not trustworthy always leads to bad results and Pedro Sánchez is not, because he is capable of agreeing to one thing and the opposite. That is why the PP has never trusted the president of the Government. And it seems that Junts, now, does not find the president reliable. Neither do we, but from the first moment. “I can’t tell you what Junts is going to do, because I don’t know if this is serious or not, but Sánchez is going to continue deceiving Junts as he has done with everyone,” said Feijóo. The popular leader does not know if Puigdemont’s order is serious or if it is another strategy to extract more concessions from the Government. «We do not understand why he trusted it a year ago, but it is up to Junts to make the decisions it deems appropriate. This legislature was born as an immense error. This is what I told Sánchez when he was sworn in as president and I went to greet him. ‘This was not born of trust, but of interest.’ And we have been in office for more than a year without laws or structural reforms in our country. This Government has tried to deceive everyone and people increasingly distrust the Government,” he noted in reference to the registration of Junts in Congress. Standard Related News If Génova changes its policies to weaken the PSOE: “We will go where Sánchez does not like” Emilio V. Escudero The PP seeks to gain electoral muscle by approaching sectors that it had left aside in the pastFinally Feijóo He criticized that Sánchez has put aside the problems of the Spanish people to deal with his own. «We are in favor of governments governing and having an agenda that includes the problems that affect people. This Government’s agenda is its judicial agenda. And when a president dedicates more time to his judicial problems than to those of the people, the country is left adrift and without a government,” he noted.

