The parliamentary photograph that left yesterday the vote of the Congress Table has not made a dent in Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The leader of the PP maintains his intentions to appear for an investiture, if he is commissioned by the King, despite the lack of sufficient support and the reverse he received this Thursday, with the 178 votes (two more than the absolute majority) than the left he managed to put together to get the socialist Francina Armengol to take over the presidency of the lower house. The popular maintain that his options are “intact” despite this evidence and that a current of the party asks Feijóo to stop feeding the “fiction” that he can be invested. The leader of the PP does not give up in his efforts and has at least the backing of Vox: the extreme right, which this Thursday left its support for an investiture of Feijóo on the air, maintains this Friday that it keeps its “hand outstretched” to the PP .

The PP achieved only 139 votes this Thursday in favor of its candidate, Cuca Gamarra, compared to the 178 that the PSOE managed to bring together so that Armengol’s candidacy would prosper. Although there is still no certainty that those 178 votes, among which were the 7 from Junts, will be replicated in an investiture by Pedro Sánchez, the agreement is an indication that the socialist leader has options to build a parliamentary majority against the solitude in which the PP remained, accompanied only by a deputy from UPN and another from the Canary Islands Coalition.

Despite this, the PP leader insists on applying for an investiture. “The possibilities that exist today remain intact with respect to those that existed yesterday,” the new president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, deputy secretary of the PP, defended this Friday. “We have never said it was easy. What we want and ask is that whoever has won the elections be allowed the opportunity to form a government.

All the messages from the members of the popular leadership since Thursday’s vote have been in the same direction, that nothing has changed with the vote of the Congress Table, although in private many PP leaders acknowledge that it has meant a “bath of reality”. “The PP is the party that has won the elections and in our democracy the one that has won is presented to the investiture and governs”, the deputy secretary of the popular Javier Maroto has also argued today. “The PP not only has the obligation to appear for an investiture, but to make every effort to govern.” Maroto has invoked the name of the former leader of Ciudadanos Inés Arrimadas, whom he always persecuted for not having appeared for the investiture after winning the elections in Catalonia in 2017. Feijóo flees from the Arrimadas effect, while a sector of the party considers it an error to continue insisting on the “fiction” that he can win support to become president.

The popular leadership also argues that Vox has not withdrawn its support, although Santiago Abascal left it on the air yesterday after the PP’s decision to leave them off the Congress Table. “Vox made a statement saying that it lends its votes [a Feijóo] without anything in return. That agreement is on the table and no one has denied it. We only lack four votes”, Maroto stressed in an interview on Onda Cero. After Abascal’s cold message with the PP on Thursday, the popular ones have welcomed today the rectification of the extreme right, which this Friday has sung another melody. The general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has affirmed today that his party would be willing to support the investiture of the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, despite the “contempt” of the popular by not giving them a position in the constitution of the Table of the Congress of Deputies.

Garriga has warned the popular that neither they give away their votes nor can the PP claim to obtain support “in exchange for offenses”, but has suggested that the PP can continue to count on the 33 far-right deputies for the investiture without demanding to enter the Government. In an interview on Telecinco, he expressed the “surprise” of his group when verifying that the PP did not want to provide a position on the Congress Table for his political party, but he stressed that despite this gesture of “contempt and arrogance” and “bypassing the PP parliamentary logic”, Vox will continue with the “outstretched hand”. His party, Garriga has influenced, will be “at the height of the circumstances”, as it has shown with the agreements already reached with the PP in Valencia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands or Extremadura, which allows the PP to catch some air with respect to its loneliness in the vote this Thursday.

What happens is that those four votes that the PP cites that are missing for an absolute majority do not appear anywhere. The nationalist and pro-independence parties have been emphatic in ruling out their possible support for Feijóo. Also the PNV, which already gave the PP an initial slam, insists on its refusal. In conversation with EL PAÍS, peneuvista sources again rule out any understanding with the popular. “What we had to say about a possible investiture negotiation with the PP we have already said and twice. There is no news about it ”, they settle in the Basque party.

The setback in the Congress Table and the strategy for the investiture are causing noise and internal confusion in the PP, with criticism of the “absolute ridicule” of this Thursday, but the leadership cuts off the possibility of holding a party congress. “In no case has there been talk of [celebrar] an ordinary or extraordinary congress. The debates on congresses make no sense at this time ”, the deputy secretary Javier Maroto has settled this Friday. The leadership is trying to contain the criticism as it goes ahead, without looking back, with its plan to run for an inauguration.