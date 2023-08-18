The former lady shared an unpleasant message sent by a user on her Instagram page: her response is epic

Ida Platano is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in recent weeks. She is often the former lady of Men and women he finds himself at the center of controversy raised by web users and in these hours he has had to deal with an unpleasant message sent by a hater.

It is not the first time that Ida Platano has been criticized on social media. As already anticipated, she is targeted by the haters to whom, however, the girlfriend of Alexander Proximity Always try to answer directly. In the last few hours she Ida has made public an unpleasant message sent by a user to which she replied in an epic way.

These were the words that the former lady of Men and women received in his direct:

Shoot yourself dead shampooer.

Faced with these words, Ida did not remain silent and decided to respond to the person from whom she received the email message.

These were his words about it:

First of all I laugh because he can’t write ditzy, not at all. If you want, I’ll shampoo it for you. And then I’m proud to still make my clients shampoos today.

Continuing with his speech, the former lady of Men and women he then added: