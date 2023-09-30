“This is my first act after being three yeses away from the presidency of the Government, I would have liked this to be my first act as president.” This is how Alberto Núñez Feijóo began his intervention at the La Toja Forum, his first after failing in his attempt to be sworn in as Prime Minister this week in Congress. Far from projecting the image of a defeated candidate, the PP leader has acknowledged being “proud of not having accepted the blackmail” and has even revealed that he had “had fun” at the investiture session.

Feijóo, who this week will once again participate in the round of consultations with Felipe VI in which, predictably, the head of state will propose Pedro Sánchez as the new candidate for the presidency, has sold his project as an “alternative to the Government”, in which prevails, he has stated, the concepts of “real equality” and “state pacts.” An idea with which he begins to sow his argument for what will be the political dichotomy starting this week: either Sánchez’s Executive or repeat elections.

Far from accepting, as the PSOE and Sumar criticize, that the investiture has been “a waste of time” as the candidate did not have the necessary support, the president of the PP has stressed that this debate “has been worth it.” «I have tried to portray the situation in the country. It is good to be retarded with what is said and what is left unsaid. In that portrait I have tried to prove that there is another way of doing politics. There is a way of doing politics that is committed to dialogue and forgets the insult and defends the basic principles, those that cannot be negotiated, such as freedom or equality,” he continued before an audience among those present the vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, and the Galician and Castilian-Manchego presidents, Alfonso Rueda and Emiliano García-Page, respectively.

Feijóo has also been harsh with the negotiation between PSOE and Sumar with Esquerra and Junts, in which the latter ask for an amnesty law for those prosecuted for the process and in which the possibility of organizing a referendum has also been included. change of the votes of its deputies to invest Sánchez. The president of the PP believes that if the application of article 155 of the Constitution is retroactively eliminated in 2017, “all the institutions that intervened will automatically be delegitimized.” “There are even those who think that if everything done with an amnesty is deactivated, the declaration of independence would maintain its force,” he warned.

Referendum and self-determination



Regarding the self-determination referendum, Feijóo believes that it is “a bait to not talk about the amnesty.” «What is on the table here is amnesty. The referendum is there to make it appear that they have said no to it,” he noted.

The popular candidate has also been critical of the current leadership in the PSOE, whom he believes “is not in tune with its voters” because it did not submit to the amnesty in the electoral program. “The only parties that had the amnesty in their program are the independentists, who have lost voters at the polls and only represent 5.5% of the total votes,” he concluded.

«We cannot blame the independence movement for what it has always defended. We may disagree, but we have not been deceived. What has changed is the PSOE’s response to their demands, a fundamental fact, that PSOE has lost the elections and consequently reacts by assuming the theses of the independentists,” Feijóo pointed out.