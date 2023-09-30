A technical and difficult test, especially downhill, then three special stages one after the other, short but fast and demanding; a first lap on the asphalt of the 70th Rallye Sanremo to be run in one breath and pushing hard, something that the protagonists of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship have been doing since early morning.

After 35 km of challenges, the duel for the top is becoming increasingly heated at the 70th Rallye Sanremo, with two main protagonists chasing and marking each other on every stretch of the Ligurian tests. With two scratches out of 4 for now, Giandomenico Basso is holding on in the lead, paired with Lorenzo Granai on the Skoda Fabia RS, who took the lead in the general classification in the first and exhausting test of the day, the longest “Langan” of 14.6km.

1.4” gained there, plus another 1″2′ put aside on the “Bignone”, allowed the driver from Treviso to close the first round of special stages with a slight advantage over Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella, also on Fabia but Evo version , who however did not let go of the reins not even for an instant, on the contrary. After the victory in the power stage yesterday the Savonese completed the scratch on the last test of the morning, the “Coldirodi”, and in PS3 he lapped with the same time Basso’s exact; he is now 1″7′ from the top.

Andolfi-Gonella, Skoda Fabia Evo Photo by: acisportitalia.it

The remaining two rounds that still have to be staged at Sanremo thus herald a match (to be experienced live, here is the television programming) that will be hard fought until the final bell rings. Among the protagonists of the Assoluto Andrea Nucita paired with Rudy Pollet on a Hyundai i20, a driver who knows the roads of the Italian flag well and who in fact, solo, grabbed temporary third place overall, 26″ from Basso.

In Sanremo the Italian Rally Promotion Championship has reached the final stages, a last dance with a coefficient of 1.5 which will award the title to one between Bostjan Avbelj and Ivan Ferrarotti. The leader of the Championship until yesterday, Luca Bottarelli navigated by Marco Pollicino, in fact dropped out of the game this morning on the “Langan” after a touch a few hundred meters from the start, thus having to abandon the Italian hopes right at the most beautiful moment. Avbelj with the notes of Damijan Andrejka is now fourth overall and at the top of the CIRP ranking, with already a 20″ margin over Ferrarotti-Bizzocchi (7th overall) to manage in the remaining and full day of competition.

After Carella-Bracchi’s out on PS4, due to a touch to the front right in the first 2km of practice, Sandro Sottile took fifth place paired with Marco Nari, a driver not registered with CIAR Sparco who however deducts points from the Italian crews . For them the challenge is still very open with Sartor-Mattucci, sixth and only 2″2 distant. Eighth after Ferrarotti the German crew Von Thurn und Taxis-Hain, transparent, preceding Federici-Badinelli and Rusce-Musiari, tenth at 1′ 24″.

With the winner of the 2WD Gianandrea Pisani absent and the Absolute champion Andrea Crugnola retiring on SS2 due to a problem with his studs, the brawl rages between the contenders for the classification of the Italian Absolute Two-Wheel Drive Rally Championship. Gabriel di Pietro navigated by Andrea Dresti is currently in the lead, but the advantage over Moreno Cambiaghi flanked by Giulia Paganoni is only 2″6′, and on the remaining 70km of special stages the challenge will continue to put on a show.

Nucita-Pollet, Hyundai i20 Photo by: acisportitalia.it

Among the young talents of ACI Team Italia competing for the Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship is Francesco de Ceci who with the notes of Nicolò Lazzarini leads the Renault Clio Rally5 classification, with 6″8 on Doretto-Budoia and 9″6 on Zanin -Moriconi. Championship leader Davide Pesavento is 5th overall after 5 races, while in the morning Pederzani and Scannella raised the white flag.

In the GR Yaris Rally Cup the winner of the previous edition Thomas Paperini remains in the lead, navigated by Simone Fruini, who however has to defend himself from Andolfi Jr-Savoia who are only 5″7 distant. In the Suzuki Rally Cup Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa are doing well as always a masterful race, keeping an eye on the sweetest goal: winning the trophy and the title in the Italian R1 Championship.