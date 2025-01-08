The leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has started the year visiting the areas affected by the tragic floods last October. He does it three and a half months later, for the third time, in the midst of the reconstruction of the Valencian Community by the popular baron, Carlos Mazón, and, furthermore, on the day of the first event of the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death organized by the Government from which the PP has been absent as a sign of protest.

Popular sources have reported the visit early this Wednesday. As explained in Génova, Feijóo has moved to different municipalities affected by the October floods, such as Torrent, Utiel, Algemesí, Alfafar or the district of Castelar. All with the aim of “obtain first-hand the state of the situation.” To this end, he met in the afternoon with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, who is in the midst of rebuilding the territory.

@NunezFeijoo Today he visited Valencia, 5 more town halls and had a meeting with @carlos_mazon_knowing the current state of the areas devastated by Dana and the spirit of the neighbors. With its people, its mayors and with the goal of reconstruction after so much pain. pic.twitter.com/rca7air3pU — Popular Party (@ppopular) January 8, 2025

From there, the popular leader has thanked the mayors for the work done and affirms but has assumed that “There is still a lot of work to do.” “This is going to take a long time and Valencia has to feel supported and the people who live in these town councils have to feel supported by everyone, by their mayors, their councils, by the community and by the General Administration of the State.”

His visit will continue this Thursday through the territory, he will participate in a meeting with mayors and spokespersons of the PP affected by the floods with whom he will analyze the legislative proposals of the PP to respond to the needs of the people who still suffer the consequences of DANA, according to indicates your team. The PP has chosen to return to the affected areas not only at the beginning of the year but also on the day when the Government celebrates the events for the death of the dictator: “Sánchez, with Franco. Feijóo, with the Valencians”, popular sources stand out.

The PP has declined to attend official events as a sign of protest against what they consider a “hoax”, since at that time, it insists, there was no democracy. On the other hand, the PP “will spare no effort in celebrating the Transition”, which, they say, will be “in two years, when the 50th anniversary of the Law for Political Reform will be commemorated.” “Meanwhile, the president’s display of bravery against the dead dictators contrasts with the homage he pays to the living,” they defend from Genoa. In this way, Feijóo has chosen to go to the areas affected by DANA to counteract the PSOE agenda.