“Forever.” Alberto Núñez Feijóo has said goodbye this Sunday to the Galician PP, which he has chaired for 16 years, after handing over the baton of the territorial organization to Alfonso Rueda, his successor also the Xunta, and will land this Monday in Madrid to dedicate himself exclusively to national politics and with an eye on the next electoral cycle. “I want a winning party, that generates confidence” in Galicia and among “the Catalans, the Basques, the Andalusians and the people of Madrid”, he assured at the closing of the extraordinary congress of the PPdeG.

The leader of the popular has defended the promotion of a PP whose sole objective is “getting it right” and in which “many people fit” because majorities, he stressed, “are not built by removing people” from a political project. In his opinion, you have to tell “everyone” that “we are at your service. “We are here to govern better, to respect more, so that the Government is not above the State and so that the President is the first Spaniard to defend the State,” he pointed out.

Feijóo wants to arrive ready for the municipal and regional electoral call to get better results than in the previous cycle. «Once the speeches are over, the carpets and spotlights are over; It has to work out better for us, and I am convinced », he pointed out. It is expected that in the coming weeks Genoa will reactivate the regional congresses that are pending to have the party ready for the 2023 elections.

The president of the PP has once again verbalized his support for Isabel Díaz Ayuso by assuring that «Madrid is an unstoppable PP machine and we are going to protect the PP machines». And he has sent a message to those who seek fissures with the Madrid president: «I already know that it bothers some. So let them wait », he has settled.