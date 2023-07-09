Alberto Núñez Feijóo returned this Sunday to the Pontevedra bullring, his ‘talisman’ in the four absolute majorities he reaped in Galicia, to once again ask for a “great majority” at the polls that will allow him from July 23 govern alone without having to rely on the “intransigence of extremes.” The leader of the PP hopes to exceed 150 seats, even the bar of 160 to add more than the entire left and leave Vox out of the Council of Ministers. For this reason, he appeals in each of his acts to the useful vote, not only of the socialists disenchanted with Pedro Sánchez, his obsession in recent months, but of the voters who in their day opted for the Vox ballot to try to put together that majority expands and weakens Santiago Abascal’s formation as much as possible so that he cannot ask him for anything. “It is time for change in Spain,” he asserted before the 12,000 people who packed the bullring in a show of force.

The mass bath in Pontevedra comes just over 24 hours after the decisive debate between the President of the Government and the opposition leader in Atresmedia, which will serve to tip the balance of the vote of thousands of undecided less than two weeks after the put up the ballot box The only face-to-face of the entire campaign, in which Pedro Sánchez will always invoke the agreements of the PP and Vox as if he were invoking the devil, aware that they have served to slightly wake up the left-wing electorate but not to demobilize a right hypermotivated Some agreements with the extreme right have to be made, like the witches, but of those who insist in Genoa that there has been no other remedy in the Valencian Community and in Extremadura due to arithmetic. «Those who gave EH Bildu the key to governance now entrust everything to a supposed fear. The real fear of him – Feijóo remarked – is the polls ».

The Galician leader is committed to a moderate government, free from ties to Vox. Hence, he always asks that he can concentrate the vote around the initials of the PP to guarantee that, if he reaches Moncloa alone, he will end the “block” policy represented by the PSOE and its allies, who are trying to draw a scenario in which the popular ones depend yes or yes on those of Abascal. “I ask you to win and win with enthusiasm,” claimed the popular candidate, paraphrasing the campaign slogan of the 23-M of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Feijóo wants to achieve a change like the one that gave an absolute majority to Felipe González in 1982, so that “no one and no one prevails over the legitimate Government of Spain” in reference to Sánchez’s agreements with the Basque and Catalan independentistas. He wants to end this dependence on extremes and bet on “State pacts” and common sense in the institutions, far from partisan and individual interests, and from the “impositions” of other parties, which also includes Vox, his partner in three autonomous governments where the popular have been forced to assume part of the argument of the radical right.

In Genoa they believe that Sánchez “trusts” the next general elections to a “carambola” to “reblock governance” with the historic “no is no” that Mariano Rajoy already experienced in 2016. For this reason, the leader of the popular asked the vote for his party to “break the blocks that sanchismo has built.” «I say that they do not return to the ‘no is no’, we are going to vote for the ‘yes is yes’ and that they do not block Spain again as they blocked President Rajoy. They tried twice until they kicked him out,” he noted.