On Sunday, his first morning as president, Edgars Rinkēvičs decided to go for a walk in the streets of his hometown Jurmala and have breakfast outside, among the citizens, writes journalist Alma Onali.

How how would you spend your first morning as president? I myself cannot say what I would do, but I know what the President of Latvia did.

In Jurmala, Latvia’s beach paradise, people on the main street mostly dress in summery and casual beach clothes.

That’s why standing at the door of the small patisserie, a neat and dignified man dressed in a dark blue suit and ear studs caught my attention. He seemed to be watching the cafeteria. Strange, I thought, and sat on the terrace with my coffee and Napoleon cake.

After a while, a tall, slender man stepped out of the cafe and went to sit at the next table. The security guards sat down on the terrace of the adjacent, closed restaurant. The man looked familiar. A little digging through my memory and Google confirmed my suspicions. There was Edgars Rinkevičs, Latvia’s former foreign minister and now, on Sunday morning, the newly minted president. The Latvian parliament voted him president at the end of May. He took office on Saturday, July 8.

In these streets, as a child, he saw how the Soviet elite came to the occupied beaches to vacation. Now there are hardly any Russian tourists, at least not to the extent as in previous years. Rinkēvičs himself forbade them to come in September 2022.

“You are not welcome here,” he tweeted.

Young the waiter brought freshly squeezed juice to the president. The look on the boy’s face was something to behold as he sought an aura of nonchalance from the midst of his sullenness. Rarely has juice been carried so concentratedly.

Other customers also recognized the president, who was alone enjoying a cheese croissant and scrolling through his phone. A quick glance, a little nudge to the guy’s side. Then it was as if it had never happened. The dining president was left alone in a way that is very familiar to Finns.

At the same time, the atmosphere on the terrace was electrifying.

If there is something that unites the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries, it is the seemingly cool attitude towards characters familiar from television. I think watching the reactions of the citizens also provided entertainment for the security guards. You could tell that from their expressions.

Although the president does not hold real power in Latvia, he still has an important role as a value leader. In relatively conservative and ethnically divided Latvia, Rinkēvičs supports Western values.

Rinkēvičs is the first openly homosexual head of state in the European Union. He is also a staunch defender of Ukraine and has demanded a strict line towards Russia. He wants to detach Latvia from its Soviet past and anchor the country closely to the West.

Rinkēvičs, spared from scandals, was a voice rake in the previous parliamentary elections, and is a generally liked politician.

After his breakfast, the President rose and strode along, two muscular shadows at his heels.

When another young waiter came to fix my and my friend’s dishes, I thanked for the food and stated that they clearly have a good cafe when the president also goes to breakfast. One would imagine that Rinkēvičs would be a familiar sight on the streets of his hometown, but something was still different now.

“Huh, we were so confused!” the girl got better. Just the way a person who has just met the president – ​​totally cool – gets better.