Four and a half months before the regional and municipal elections, which will serve as an advance to the general elections, Alberto Núñez Feijóo does not hide that he would feel “uncomfortable” if he had to govern with Vox in coalition, as the PSOE does with Podemos. «If coalitions with Vox can be avoided, I will avoid them. The legislatures are short and the governments are there to do things, not to solve internal problems as is the case now with the current government, which is divided, “said the PP leader in an interview at Cope on Monday.

Feijóo stressed that he prefers to govern alone and lend a hand to the formation of Santiago Abascal to reach legislature pacts. «It is evident that if we win we will try to govern. And we will talk to all those who have received fewer votes, “he said, insisting, however, on asking the voters of Vox who, “for many decades” voted for the PP. His explanation is that if they are added, they would exceed 47% of the vote, and the governments that the PP has had with an absolute majority – those of Aznar and Rajoy – were harvested “with less than 45%” of the vote. “I respect Vox, and also its leaders, but I am interested in its voters,” reiterated the conservative leader, offering Abascal’s voters to choose, in the last instance, between Sánchez and the independentistas or the PP.

But the sight is not only set on the niche of Vox voters, but also on that of Ciudadanos, which is holding a dog-faced primaries this week. “We must unite the center-right in Spain to form a real and certain alternative,” insisted Feijóo, who once again opened the doors of Genoa to all those orange leaders who want “and that fit us.”

The popular ones are fully involved, starting today, in the campaign for 28-M, and Feijóo confirmed that he will continue making appointments for the electoral apparatus. After the appointment of Elías Bendodo as director of the campaign committee, and this weekend of Minister Íñigo de la Serna as head of the program, the former president of the Xunta will seek to incorporate “talent, knowledge, management experience and vocation for public service” through former party assets who left political activity “and that it is good that they are back now.”