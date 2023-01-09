Iran, protests in front of a prison against the execution of protesters. Three more people sentenced to death

Protests do not subside in Iran, where a large number of people gathered in front of the prison of Rajaeishahr, in the city of Karaj, after news of the probable execution of two young men protesters sentenced to death for taking part in the ongoing protests in the country. The Islamic Republic has been the scene of protests since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish, died on 16 September after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police, who accused her of breaking the dress code it imposes women to wear the veil.

صحبتهای مادر #محمد_قبادلو در مقابل زندان رجایی شهر کرج. قرار است حکم اعدام #محمد_بروغنی و #محمد_قبادلو تا ساعاتی دیگر در زندان رجایی شهر کرج به اجرا درآید.

هم اکنون جمع زیادی از مردم به همراه خانواده این دو معترض زندانی در مقابل زندان رجایی شهر کرج نتجم.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/F7pMr7Zwv3 — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, three other people were sentenced to death for killing members of the security forces in Isfahan during the protests that have been going on for almost 4 months. Saleh Mirhashemi Baltaghi, Majid Kazemi Sheikhshabani and Saeed Yaghoubi Kordsofla were accused of “armed terrorist attack” and to have shot and killed three members of the security forces, as reported by Irna. They were sentenced to death for “Muharebeh” (enmity against God) for having “undermined the country’s security” by using weapons and leading a criminal group. In the same case footballer Amir Nasr Azadani was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

