Without a shadow of a doubt Fedez is one of the most loved and respected famous people in the entertainment world. During one of the latest episodes of Muschio Selvaggio, the Milanese rapper revealed that he had contacted the Foreign Minister. Let’s find out the reason together.

During the most recent episodes of his podcast of Wild MossFedez told some private anecdotes of his life. One of these dates back to the year 2020, during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chiara Ferragni’s husband said he got in touch with the Foreign Minister of the last government, namely Luigi Di Maio.

But why should the Milanese rapper have called the Foreign Minister? It’s about a history which dates back to the year 2020, in the period of the pandemic. Chiara Ferragni’s husband became the protagonist of one phone call made to put Luigi Di Maio in contact with the brother of Elon Musk:

I went so far as to have a relationship with Elon Musk.

To reveal all details of the matter was the rapper himself, as well as “GossipTv”. These were his words:

During the pandemic, I was contacted by my brother’s wife. Because his brother is also very rich, but he has fast food chains or restaurants, he is more in the restaurant world. And they wanted to donate, that is, Elon Musk wanted to donate respirators during the pandemic, machines, machinery, and he had sent his brother and his wife on an exploration to see which country was most deserving or needed the most. And instead of contacting the Italian Foreign Minister, they contacted us.

