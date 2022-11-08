Qatar 2022 World Cup: this is the impressive opening stadium

Next Sunday, November 20, the World Cup in Qatar will beginthe first global football event to take place on Arab soil.

Those in charge of starring in the first game will be the local Qatar and the Ecuadorian National Team.

Waiting for the ball to roll, the greatest attention is taken the imposing Al Bayt stadiumwhere the commitment will be played.

‘Unmistakably Qatari’

According to FIFA, this stadium, with a capacity for 60,000 people, is “unmistakably Qatari”.

“The name of the stadium comes from the term bayt al sha’ar, which designates the tents that the nomadic peoples of Qatar and the Gulf region have used throughout history. Like the tents of the nomads, the stadium it’s portable,” explains the organization that governs world professional football.

The official images generate a lot of expectation in football fans.

