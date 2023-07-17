If in recent months Fedez had publicly announced that he wanted to take a period away from social media, this time he seems to have suddenly disappeared, without saying anything about what is happening in his life. Precisely for this reason, many of his followers are starting to worry: “Where has Fedez gone?” Many ask on Twitter. The last photo of him published dates back to July 8, when he was in the company of his wife Chiara Ferragni in their brand new (and very luxurious) villa on Lake Como. Since then, nothing more. Meanwhile, the rest of the family is busy in different places: Chiara Ferragni is in Mykonos for her sister Francesca’s bachelorette party (who will get married in September with her partner Riccardo Nicoletti), while her children Leone and Vittoria are spending holidays in the company of her maternal grandmother, Marina Di Guardo, in a wonderful resort on the Costa Smeralda. It is therefore natural to wonder what happened to Fedez, and why he (presumably) remained alone in their home in Milan. There are those who fear that his social silence may once again have to do with health problems, but also those who justify it by wondering if his absence is not simply linked to work reasons.

The last post dates back to a week ago, as well as his stories, a very long period, not only because he’s used to being on social media, but also because he’s promoting initiatives, concerts and records these days, so he’s very active from the point of view from a working point of view and consequently of sponsorships. Initially there was talk of a marriage crisis with Chiara, promptly denied, more or less involuntarily, by the entrepreneur who posted a story in which she eats at home and Federico’s arm is clearly visible. The two therefore still live under the same roof.

However, other hypotheses have arisen, from problems related to work, to the Luis Sal question, up to returning to what had been the reason for his long post-Sanremo silence, health.