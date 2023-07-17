Microsoft has announced major changes to its subscription services with the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Core. This new service will go to replace the Live Goldtherefore it will be required to access online features Xbox family of consoles multiplayer.

Starting next September 14, all players will be able to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Core at the price of €6.99 per month you hate €59.99 for the whole year. In addition to the online features, the service will offer subscribers the exclusive offers and the ability to play ad a catalog of 25 titleswith new additions that will be made two/three times a year.

So from September monthly Games with Gold will no longer be released. Among the lineup of titles present at the launch we find DOOM Eternal, Fabulous Anniversary, Gears 5 and many others. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Xbox Game Pass Core, arriving in September Xbox announces the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, evolution of Xbox Live Gold: with this novelty, the company continues its commitment to giving players more choice and quality. Game Pass Core, available from 14 September 2023will give players access to the Xbox multiplayer network, e.g a selection of over 25 titles that you can try together with other players from all over the world, and exclusive offers, all at the price of €6.99 a month, or €59.99 a year. For more than two decades, the community of Xbox gamers has been connecting via Xbox Live to compete, cooperate and experience the world’s largest online multiplayer games. In 2017, Xbox introduced Xbox Game Pass which offers a select library of titles. With this evolution, Games with Gold ends. Xbox wanted to rethink how to include content in this subscription, selecting some titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. At the launch* of Xbox Game Pass Core, there will be over 25 games from both Xbox Game Studios and various partners that can be played on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, following the list of confirmed titles. More games will be announced before September 14, and new additions will be announced two to three times a year. Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fabulous Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited * Game library may vary over time and by country.

Source: Microsoft