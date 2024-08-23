Fedez and the song about pandoro, the rapper denies the reference to Ferragni

No digs at Chiara Ferragni: Fedez, accused of having taken a swipe at his ex in Niky Savage’s new single on which he collaborated, denies it and lashes out at journalists.

In the last few days, in fact, a video of a live performance in Porto Rotondo emerged, in which the rapper previewed Niky Savage’s new single, which should be called DiCapriowhich he himself collaborated on.

In the song there is a verse, sung by Niky Savage, which says: “Cu** panettone, but it’s not Balocco”. Although the verse in the song is not directly sung by Fedez, who instead performs the chorus of the single, it was not unnoticed that the rapper, during the live, did not hesitate to hum the song, including the “incriminating” passage.

The accusations of having thrown a dig at Chiara Ferragni have unnerved Fedez who in a story posted on his profile Instagram lashed out at Corriere della Sera, which had reported the news, titling the article as follows: “Fedez sings a verse from a song against Ferragni: ‘Panettone but it’s not a toy’”.

“Too bad I didn’t write it and I don’t sing it. But without this shitty title (of the article, ed.) it wouldn’t be news. Right Corriere? You little gossip magazine even today you begged for 4 clicks – writes the rapper – You are the window cleaners of journalism”.

In a subsequent story, Fedez then lashed out against the editor of the Courierthe entrepreneur Urbano Cairo: “You don’t even know how to do text analysis, they teach you that in third grade, eh. But your master knows how to do false invoices well. This is the level, not even the oratory newspaper. My dog ​​writes more interesting things than you do”.