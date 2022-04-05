With plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, FedEx is changing the way it transports packages, and in a few months it expects to start using drones to do the job.

The company will begin testing a new system for transporting parcels between warehouses, supported by drones. The project starts next year and is partnered with Elroy Air, which will supply its newly launched cargo drone to transport volumes.

The company’s cargo drone is the Chaparral C1, introduced earlier this year. It is an autonomous and hybrid equipment, which can carry up to 226 kilos of cargo and promises to help FedEx speed up deliveries. The drone concentrates the space for transport in a kind of container, which can be uncoupled from the vehicle to be loaded and unloaded, before and after the flight.

The model has a range of almost 400 km. It is far from being close to the volumes that an airplane can transport, but it is seen as an asset for transport between warehouses. This is mainly due to the fact that it does not need a specific infrastructure to land or take off, like an airport, since it takes off vertically (VTol), nor a charging station, as in some electric models.

FedEx wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and says this experience is incorporated into plans for this area and the changes the company wants to make to reduce its carbon footprint.

