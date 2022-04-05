The former UEFA president also accuses Marco Villiger

Michel Platini denounced Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, for trafficking in illicit influences. The complaint dates back to last November, but the former Juventus player has made it known only now, explaining that it also concerns Marco Villiger, former director of legal services on behalf of Fifa, as an “accomplice”. Platini’s complaint was presented to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, with reference to three meetings that would have taken place between 2016 and 2017 between Infantino and the former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, in charge of the investigation into FIFA for the period between 2015 and 2019.

The legal vicissitudes of the former Juventus Golden Ball

Michel Platiniwho as a Juventus player won the Ballon d’Or three times in a row, was banned for eight years (later reduced to four) in 2015 on charges of having received money from the then FIFA President Sepp Blatter as a fee for his consultancy. Forced to resign from the presidency of Uefa, Platini was acquitted by the Swiss justice in 2018, which did not identify any crimes in his conduct.

