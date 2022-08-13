The coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz It could be on the tightrope for the Club América board if they do not manage to obtain a regularity in the next days, because although they beat FC Juárez on the previous date, they come from a long losing streak and are located in the last positions of the classification general, although it must be taken into account that they have a pending match.
However, a negative combination of results for the azulcrema team could send them to the basement similar to how they were in the previous tournament with Santiago Solari.
Therefore, a defeat against the National University Club could trigger a premature exit of the Argentine strategist in the current contest, in addition, a foreign element of the team could also accompany him because he is considered by the Americanist environment as one of his spoiled.
According to the portal the soccer playerYes Ferdinand Ortiz leaves the Mexico City team, the Uruguayan striker Federico Vinas He would also be transferred to another team, since the player supposedly stayed only at the request of the Argentine coach, so his departure would be imminent.
It must be remembered that for several weeks prior to the start of this contest, the Uruguayan was linked on several occasions outside the team, among the clubs that sounded like his possible destination were Tigres UANL and FC Juárez, but in the end he remained in the capital.
In this way, his continuity in the Eagles is already at the limit, since this year his performance has dropped considerably compared to other tournaments and for this reason the majority of the fans have expressed their displeasure at keeping him in the squad.
Since his arrival at the Nest, vineyards He has played 94 games where he has scored 20 goals and has provided four assists.
