It was not journalism. Before his foray into TV, Sebastián Salazar, pursued a career linked to the humanities, but that had nothing to do with communications.

The name of Sebastian Salazarthe son of the renowned journalist Federico Salazar, came to achieve notoriety in the Peruvian media after his premature passage through the Sunday program “Cuarto poder”, in which he shared a set with the communicator Tatiana Alemán. His troubled participation in the América TV program was loaded with criticism and accusations, not only because he was Federico’s heir, but also because of some of the opinions he issued on the air, which were often rejected by netizens. .

Since his retirement from “Cuarto poder”, it was learned that the communicator led an informative program on Channel N, “Zoom al Perú”. As a result, many viewers have thought that the descendant of Federico Salazar had studied the profession of Journalism or Communication Sciences, but they could not have been more wrong.

What career did Sebastián Salazar really study?

The truth is that the now TV host he did study a career linked to the humanities, but this was nothing less than Philosophy at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. However, this was not the only profession in which the presenter decided to study, since he had Economics as his second profession.

He even completed a specialization of his second degree at Johns Hopkins University. In recent years, it has been known that Sebastián worked in this professional branch, but there is no record that he has put his knowledge into practice as a professional in philosophy.

Sebastián Salazar became a father for the first time

Sebastián Salazar has enjoyed his new facet as a father since the end of December 2022, when his first son, the result of his romance with Lisa Infante, came into the world. The driver was very excited about the birth of his first baby and showed it on his social networks.

“Our son was in charge of completing our Christmas by being the best gift we could have longed for. We will always take care of you and make sure that you are a very happy little person, ”she wrote in an Instagram post.

What does Sebastián Salazar do after leaving “Cuarto poder”?

After his sudden departure from “Cuarto poder”, Sebastián Salazar served as host of the “Zoom to Peru” space for a while”; however, this format soon went off the air and Federico Salazar’s son moved to the “Toque de remains” as its presenter.

This space, also from Canal N, invited young people from different parts of Peru to discuss the most important issues of the country’s political and social situation.

Who is Lisa Infante, Sebastián Salazar’s partner?

Lisa Infante, Sebastián Salazar’s partner, is a young Peruvian of German descent who has an affair with Sebastián Salazar. According to what the communicator once told, her partner is dedicated to business administration.

In addition, in the family environment, the young woman is the daughter of Federico Infante, president of the Transpersonal Association of Peru and a teacher in Ampydet (Mexico).