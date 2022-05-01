Journalist Federico Salazar appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel of Veronica Linares, in which he revealed unknown details of his private life, such as the fact that he underwent a vasectomy at age 50 to no longer have children with his wife, actress Katia Condos.

The pair of communicators went out to eat bread with pork rinds and, in addition, to talk about their family lives.

What did Federico Salazar say?

“I remember the stage when Katia wanted to have a daughter,” Linares said. After that, Federico Salazar commented that he had his last daughter at the age of 50 and recognized that “it was fair” because it was an age at which she already perceived herself as older.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar jumps for Alianza Lima’s victory against ‘U’: “There were 5 goals”

Immediately, he related that he made calculations of the productivity that he would have when he reached a certain age, for which he made the important decision to pay for educational insurance for his last daughter in order to save before he retires.

“And not for the other (children)?” Veronica asked. “No, well, because the others coincide with an age at which you (he) can more or less respond”, limited his colleague.

Federico and Veronica refuse to eat for exchange

In the last video of Verónica Linares’ YouTube channel, “La Linares”, the driver decided to go out in search of pork rinds with her colleague Federico Salazar and both told a hilarious anecdote.

YOU CAN SEE: Verónica Linares mistrusts Aníbal Torres’ apologies: “There was no regret”

At the end of the conversation, they realized that the owner of the restaurant did not want to charge them for the consumption, for which the communicators were uncomfortable. “What a rock. Caleta, so that they do not believe; It’s not an exchange or anything,” Linares said with a laugh.