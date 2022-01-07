In Lima. A strong earthquake of 5.6 shook the capital this Friday, January 7, at dawn. Despite the strong movements, many programs, which were already in full transmission, continued with their programming. That was the case of Federico Salazar, who hosts a well-known newscast on América TV and did not lose his cool at any time despite the long duration of the earthquake.

Very sensible, the journalist urged viewers to stay in safe places to avoid suffering an accident during the earthquake. Although Salazar’s first reaction was to get up from his chair while transmitting the program, he maintained control, sat down again and began to give messages of reassurance.

Once the earthquake ended, the still nervous Federico urged to seek information from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) in order to have the exact figures of the telluric episode.

YOU CAN SEE: Jazmín Pinedo praises Sebastián Salazar during his live program: “Bien handsome”

On this occasion, the January 7 earthquake occurred at 5:27 a.m. and had a depth of 116 kilometers. The epicenter was recorded 19 kilometers northeast of Lima, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) via Twitter.

What to do in the event of an earthquake?