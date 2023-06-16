The Swiss on Nole’s 23rd Slam obtained in Paris: “A great thing for tennis, it adds records to what I, Rafa and Serena have done”. Then a thought for Murray: “I hope he does well at Wimbledon”

Joseph DiGiovanni

Roger Federer is known to have been a gentleman on the court and off the court. And the Swiss, in an interview with iNews, wanted to pay homage to his friend Novak Djokovic, capable of winning his 23rd Grand Slam in his career after dominating the Roland Garros final against Casper Ruud. “I think Novak has done something incredible, it’s a great thing for tennis. He continues to add records to what I, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams have done.”

unthinkable — Roger, who with 20 Grand Slams is firmly on the podium all time (only Rafa at 22 and Nole at 23 have done better), explains the greatness of the Serbian. “I remember when I came on the tour Pete Sampras had 14 Grand Slams, many of us thought that record was going to stay forever. Then it became 15, then 17, until I pushed it to 20. Then Rafa took them to 22 and now with Novak it’s 23. I wish him all the best for what’s to come”. Federer also recalls that Djokovic is no longer a kid. “Doing this at 36 is not easy, it’s not obvious, it’s incredible. I was delighted for him after seeing the final”. See also Luis Díaz: this was what the English press said about his performance in the Champions League

thought for andy — And since we’re talking about the Fab Four, Federer doesn’t forget Andy Murray. “He’s just won a Challenger at Surbiton, just in the week Novak hit a record 23 Grand Slams, so he deserves a lot of respect too. I’m a big fan of Andy and I wish him the best for Wimbledon, which is his favorite surface.” “So I hope he wins a lot of matches. Andy is a special guy, he really loves tennis, it’s amazing to see him play after all the complications he’s had with his hip. The results he’s getting are amazing.”