The Federation Council invited the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry for the Development of the Far East to work out new support measures for investors in agriculture in the Far East. The measures are able to attract more agricultural investors to the region, but are unlikely to completely get rid of imports.

As possible ideas, it is proposed to increase compensation for the construction of new greenhouse complexes from 20% to 70%, as well as potato and vegetable stores from 20% to 40%. This is stated in the resolution “On the implementation of the doctrine of food security”, signed on October 19.

The measure is able to attract new investors to vegetable growing to the Far East. Now vegetables for the local population are about 20% more expensive than in the regions of central Russia, they said in the Fruit and Vegetable Union.

At the same time, out-of-season self-sufficiency is no more than 20%, according to Greenhouses of Russia, and their lack is replaced by imports or supplies from other regions of Russia, which also increases their cost for consumers. The problem can be solved by building new greenhouses and storage facilities, explains Alexei Sitnikov, president of the association.

Tomato East: vegetable growers of the Far Eastern Federal District may receive new support measures