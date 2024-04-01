The Federal Tax Authority confirmed that the availability of the “Emirates Tax” application for smart tax services to customers represented a qualitative leap in improving the quality of services provided by the Authority, noting that the smart application that was successfully activated last October during the 43rd session of the “GITEX Global” exhibition; It came as a continuation of the efforts made by the Authority within its comprehensive strategy for digital transformation in all its services to facilitate voluntary self-tax compliance and provide proactive services to customers.

The authority explained, in a press statement today, that the smart “Emirates Tax” application is available on smart mobile phone devices in the “Apple” and “Google Play” electronic stores, noting that more than 4.57 thousand transactions have been carried out through the application, which provides a large number of… Various digital services for customers to enable them to manage their tax operations with mechanisms characterized by accuracy, speed of completion, efficiency, and transparency.

The Authority indicated that the application is continuously updated to keep pace with the plans for continuous development and expansion of the Authority’s services, noting that the Authority’s customers can implement procedures related to value-added tax and selective tax, as the application provides innovative solutions that enable customers to easily access the Authority’s services from Any place and at any time, whether related to registration, submitting returns, paying tax dues by those registered in the tax system, recovering tax amounts for categories legally eligible for refund, submitting requests for reconsideration, or other tax procedures.

She explained that within the framework of the procedural facilities provided by the Federal Tax Authority, to ensure smooth application and facilitate the compliance of those subject to corporate tax, mechanisms are dealt with that are characterized by ease and speed of implementing procedures. She added that 15 services related to corporate tax are provided, including registration/amendment services in corporate tax, deregistration in corporate tax, account management, amendment of bank statements and other services.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: The Authority has provided the “Emirates Tax” smart application, which provides 35 digital tax services to customers. Within the framework of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program launched by the UAE government, in order to raise levels of government efficiency, quality and flexibility in the UAE, simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary procedures and requirements.

He added: The Authority is intensifying its efforts to provide seamless digital services through innovative models that reflect the leadership and excellence of the government work system, as well as enhancing value by saving time, cost and effort while ensuring immediate processing and increasing the flexibility of communication between data.

He explained: The Authority is pursuing ambitious development plans that are consistent with the Government Services Quality Charter, by applying effective transformation procedures to reduce the number of documents required to provide services as much as possible, and constantly striving to achieve a tangible impact within short periods of time to improve customer experiences, and the “Emirates Tax” smart application plays an effective role in simplifying Procedures and integration with other systems and departments. The application was designed according to the latest standards, enabling customers to benefit from the digitization and acceleration of tax procedures.

Abdullah Al Bastaki, Executive Director of the Information Technology Sector at the Federal Tax Authority, said: This trend comes as a continuation of the authority’s continuous modernization and development plans. Less than two years ago, the “Emirates Tax” platform for digital tax services was activated with the latest technologies used globally in the tax field. Then came Relying on the “Emirates Tax” smart application is part of our ongoing modernization plans in preparation for a more advanced future in order to achieve our main goal of transforming into a world-leading tax authority. Al Bastaki added: During the recent period, the Authority built the “Emirates Tax” application in cooperation with its partners in all relevant sectors to constitute a qualitative leap within the stages of upgrading the tax system in order to achieve the Authority’s strategic objectives for digital transformation in all its services, as the developed application services integrate with the modern services provided by government agencies. Other stakeholders, and within this cooperation, relied on the single sign-on feature to the “Emirates Tax” application, with customers using “UAE Pass” digital identity technologies in all procedures and services provided by the authority through the application. He stressed that the Authority was keen to consult with the categories of taxable people and those concerned with the UAE tax system, and their opinions were taken into account during the construction of the new application after learning about their experiences in dealing with the “Emirates Tax” platform, expressing that the Authority always welcomes customers’ comments and opinions.