In most retail chains in Russia, domestic wines occupy a significant share of the assortment, Igor Karavaev, chairman of the presidium of the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT), told Izvestia. At the same time, the amount of Russian wine on store shelves will continue to grow steadily, the expert believes. At the same time, he noted that the share of wines from unfriendly countries is no more than a third of the sales volume of this imported alcoholic drink.

Earlier this day edition RBCciting trade statistics from the Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission, reported that from August 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, EU countries reduced supplies of still and sparkling wines to Russia by 37.2% compared to the same period 2022–2023.

“To maintain a diverse assortment, taking into account the different preferences of Russian consumers, retailers maintain the presence of wines from key production regions – France, Italy, Spain. According to our estimates, the share of wines from unfriendly countries is no more than a third of the sales volume of imported wine,” said the chairman of the AKORT presidium.

According to him, the share of Russian wine in sales volume is more than 50%.

“Already now, in most retail chains, domestic wines occupy a significant share in the assortment, and their share in sales volume is more than 50%. In other words, a large number of consumers vote with rubles for Russian wine,” Karavaev emphasized.

The expert drew attention to the fact that there is a tendency to expand the representation of domestic wine on shelves, including in the middle and high price categories.

“The regular events “Days of Russian Wines”, which are organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia and Roskachestvo and are supported by retailers – members of AKORT, have a positive effect in popularizing Russian winemaking. As domestic winemaking develops, the amount of Russian wine on store shelves will continue to naturally and steadily grow,” he concluded.

Earlier, on March 5, the executive secretary of the Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AVVR), Alexey Plotnikov, said that the organization had approached the government and the State Duma with a proposal to set import duties for wine from NATO countries at 200%. In addition, the AVVR proposed removing the benefits currently in effect for all types of wines from Georgia.

Before this, on December 20, 2023, AVVR told Izvestia that Russian wine producers have significant potential to increase the production of the drink.