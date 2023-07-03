Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The executive regulations of the Human Resources Law of the Federal Government revealed the possibility for the federal authorities to carry out part of the tasks and operations entrusted to them through companies to which some government services are outsourced, and which are contracted according to the procedures established in this regard.

The regulation, which entered into force last Saturday, corresponding to the first of July, announced that the duration of the employment contract, according to any of the stipulated employment patterns, is a maximum of 3 renewable years, based on the employee’s job performance, with the exception of the temporary contract whose duration is less. One year, according to what the employer decides.

The regulation indicated that it is permissible, by a decision of the authority competent to appoint, to subject the employee transferred from an external party (federal, local, quasi-governmental or from the private sector) to the aforementioned probationary period, which is: 6 months, extendable if the employee’s performance is poor.

The regulation authorized the authority concerned with appointment to grant the employee, whose experience period exceeds the period required to fill the position, 5% of the basic salary of the job grade to which he is appointed for each year of experience, to be added to the beginning of the salary, provided that it does not exceed 50% of the value of the basic salary, or Beginning with the next grade band, whichever is lower, provided that the experience is in the same field of the job, and the financial allowance is available, and in accordance with the controls and mechanisms specified by the job evaluation and description system.

The regulation indicated that the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a guide to measure the productivity and efficiency of federal government employees, in a way that supports the entities in promoting and achieving their goals, according to standards, mechanisms and digital solutions that support productivity measurement.

The executive regulations of the Human Resources Law of the Federal Government come as part of the government’s endeavor to establish clear and effective standards in managing and developing government human resources, clarifying the duties and rights of employees and the federal government, providing an appropriate work environment for all its employees, restructuring human resources procedures and laws in the federal government, and launching many of initiatives and regulations in this field, to ensure that their needs are met and that their long-term development goals are achieved.

The provisions of this regulation apply to civil servants in the federal entities, including those whose establishment legislation stipulates the existence of independent human resources regulations.

Federal entities and their employees that are excluded by a decision of the Council of Ministers are excluded from applying the provisions of this decision, provided that the exception decision specifies the provisions and obligations of those entities, with the obligation of these entities to provide real-time data for the human resources working for them, including wages and salaries, and procedures for all resources. human beings, by linking with the systems approved by the Authority. The executive regulations of the Human Resources Law include all controls and details of the rights and duties of employees, recruitment and evaluation processes, incentive systems, leave and penalties, and other matters related to human resources working in federal government agencies.

The regulation identified 4 types of promotions: functional, financial, exceptional, and fast track for promising government talents, and each type has its own controls, provisions, and criteria.

The regulation granted the employee the right to submit to the Human Resources Department in the federal entity any complaint related to the work environment, and this department must review and study the complaints submitted to it and submit recommendations and proposed solutions in this regard to the higher management in the work entity, and follow them up until they are resolved, and in all cases The employee may not object to working hours, job grade, salary or bonuses.

The executive regulations of the human resources law in the federal government contain general and abstract rules, as well as detailed and procedural rules and provisions to facilitate the enforcement of the law and cannot be stipulated in the law, and its provisions and provisions do not amend, disrupt or add to the provisions of the law.

Document professional conduct and ethics of public office

The executive regulations of the Human Resources Law in the federal government confirmed that all employees of the federal entities must adhere to reviewing the document on professional conduct and public job ethics, the information security regulation in the federal entities, the regulation on the use of social media by federal entities employees, and any guides or regulations issued later. And passing its training in accordance with the procedures of human resources in the federal government and its digital systems.

The human resources department in the federal entity should work to provide a means for the employee who is unable to train, so that he can understand it and sign a commitment to it by any means, and the employees must be acquainted with it.

And she stressed that every employee who fails to review and train on the document will be subject to a penalty by the Human Resources Department.

The human resources departments in the federal entities shall inform and train the new employees on the document on professional conduct and public job ethics, the information security regulations in the federal entities, the regulations on the use of social media by the federal entities’ employees, and any other evidence issued later in this regard.