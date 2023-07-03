New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE handed over the presidency of the Security Council to the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, while expressing its wishes for the Kingdom’s mission to succeed during their presidency of the Council throughout the month of July.

And the permanent mission of the country to the United Nations wrote via Twitter: The UAE handed over the presidency of the Security Council to the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, and we wish our colleagues in the United Kingdom mission success during their presidency of the Security Council throughout the month of July, adding: “We look forward to continuing cooperation between the two countries.” In the Council”.

The mission said: “The UAE concluded the month of its presidency of the Security Council on June 30, but we continue to work and make more efforts in the diplomatic field. The UAE’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation to reconcile opinions will continue during our membership in the Council and after its termination.”

Ambassador Woodward thanked Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, saying: “I congratulate you and your wonderful team on all that you have achieved. You have successfully referred to this long list of work that we have witnessed with you.”

Woodward referred to the historic Security Council resolution submitted by the UAE and the United Kingdom, which for the first time directly addresses the growing problem of incitement in conflict situations, in addition to discrimination and persecution faced by religious minorities in the context of conflicts, and encourages the United Nations to monitor this danger, and urges the Secretary General to warn the Council of any case of concern.

She added: We extend our sincere congratulations to the United Arab Emirates for advancing this initiative, and we were pleased to work with you on this file. Woodward also noted the “discussion of urgent, urgent issues related to climate security, in which the United Arab Emirates led us during the past month.”

The UAE concluded its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in June, which it assumed for the second time during its membership in the Council, as it gave priority in its work to the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace, climate change, peace and security, and cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.