Ice hockey | The Swedish surprise became Tappara's hero – the questionable ice court decision confused KalPa's coach

Veli-Matti Savinainen served the pass and Tobias Ekberg scored the winning goal.

5.4. 22:59

Tapparan and became the biggest hero of KalPa's first semi-final Tobias Ekberg.

The Swedish defender scored a 3–2 winning goal in extra time in 75:55.

“It tastes really good. My first playoff goal ever in the adult leagues. Before the TPS series, I had never even played a single overtime in the playoffs before in my career,” said Ekberg.

In addition to the winning goal, Ekberg was already in the deciding role in the final set when he stopped Jaakko Rissanen shot in front of the empty goal with his stick.

“I just tried to squat and get something in front of the puck. In hindsight, that save feels as good as scoring a goal,” Ekberg compared.

The goal of Tappara's winning goal was basically behind the goal Brother Matti Savinainen.

“This time I used my own familiar goal instead of my office in front Wayne Gretzky office. From there I calmly looked and saw Ekberg's stage,” said Savinainen.

“The pattern was designed in the sense that we have practiced similar 2v2 fighting situations in front of the goal, where the pass is given from behind the goal. Now KalPa's platform fell asleep a bit and Ekberg was left free.”

Second the semi-final is on the program in less than a day.

“Preparing for it is simple. Now to the gym to pull the maximums in the bench press, then to eat and tomorrow by flying to Kuopio”, Savinainen carved a twinkle in the corner of his eye.

The first semi-final showed that there could very likely be a long and even series of matches.

KalPa showed that it doesn't play underdog, but dares to boldly use its strengths against Tapparaak – fast skating and active fighting.

KalPa's Alivoima in the quarterfinals against Ilves was perfect. Ilves was not able to make a single overpowering hit during the 35.47 minutes.

Tappara immediately found the tricks to break KalPa's inferior power. Nicholas Halloran and Heikki Liedes managed to pass with great strength Stefanos Lekkas.

“Our top five has been given so much responsibility in previous games that our yv time has been quite short. Now that we succeeded, coaching (Rikard Grönborg) reacted nicely to it.”

“In my goal, Halloran's shot went through the end and into the corner of the goal. I just tried to roll it towards the goal as quickly as possible. Lekkas went in through the backside or thigh as planned,” Heikki Liedes said.

Tapparan the superiority that led to the first goal was ruled out of a rare situation when by Hugo Gallet the club broke and he removed it from his hand. The judges interpreted that he deliberately threw his bat in front of the Tappara player.

KalPa's fans loudly protested what happened. Even after the game, KalPa's head coach was surprised by the verdict Petri Karjalainen.

“You can't play with a broken racket. When it breaks, you have to give it up. Where else could Hugo have dropped it?” Karjalainen commented.

In the third set, we also saw a situation that looked bad, when Benjamin Korhonen dashed at speed towards the side after struggling Brother Matti Vittasmäki with. Korhonen's game was interrupted after a hard fight.

“I can't give an exact diagnosis. Tomorrow we will probably find out in more detail whether something more serious happened,” Karjalainen said.

Tapparan to counterbalance the overpowered goals, KalPa scored one underpowered goal, when Jaakko Rissanen cut off at his own end Petri Kontiolan of the input company. The puck grab started a counterattack, which ended with Benjamin Korhonen passing by deflecting Christian Heljangon.

Playing on an even field, KalPa was slightly more dominant in the match.

“It was all about small bounces. Despite the loss, this match gave us more faith in our own story. Nothing but Niirala's montu aggressively and unitedly attacking Tappara in our home hall, that's how good it will be”, KalPan Oliver Kapanen instilled faith in Saturday's struggle.