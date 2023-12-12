Technicians from the Federation of Agrarian Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Fecoam) have obtained authorization to advise agricultural and livestock farms on everything related to the Strategic Plan of the CAP of Spain (PEPAC).

As indicated by the entity, “Fecoam's technical professionals always provide a service at the highest level”, being “fundamental” when it comes to providing assistance in a multitude of areas to agricultural cooperatives.

Thus, the syllabus of this certification has allowed the federation's technicians to know in depth all the aspects of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) model included in the Pepac document.

With this certification obtained, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), Fecoam improves the capacity of its technicians in the agri-food sector, while contributing to improving the capacity and organization of its associates.

In-depth knowledge



The MAPA certification has been taught by professionals in the sector, who have collaborated in the development of the teaching materials.

These have dealt with aspects related to ecoregimes in different types of crops or pasture areas, or rural development in the new programming period 2021-2027.

Likewise, basic income support for sustainability and its complementary aid, such as redistributive aid and aid to young people, and aid associated with different types of production such as fruits and vegetables, for the wine sector, beekeeping or the rancher.

Emphasis has also been placed on environmental aspects such as bioeconomy, biological control and other phytosanitary means of defense, or the main policies and measures at the national level for the agricultural sector related to the fight against climate change.

In this sense, this authorization allows Fecoam staff to advise on access to aid established based on environmental and climatic selection criteria, such as improving the quality of life of animals and their vital development, improving farms, or its geographical location given its importance or environmental sensitivity.

Innovation and digitalization in agriculture



This certification also highlighted the support for agri-food innovation in Spain, as well as digitalization strategies.

All Fecoam technicians received training for dissemination and advice on digitalization, as well as the Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System (AKIS) in Spain, as well as related European projects.

Generational relief



This training has emphasized the implementation of specific plans to attract and support young farmers and facilitate sustainable business development in rural areas, stopping depopulation and promoting generational development.

Currently, Spain is the country in the European Union with the lowest proportion of young farmers in the entire European territory.

With this certification, Fecoam's technical professionals will be able to advise on aid for this group, as well as transversal actions such as access to financing and credit, land or training.